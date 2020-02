1:35 PM: Thanks for the tips. Avoid Fauntleroy through The Triangle – big police response centered on the long-closed Midas. We are working to get more information.

1:41 PM: Police describe it as a “potential hazard at a closed business.” Fauntleroy is closed/closing and traffic is being diverted. As the reader photo above shows, they’ve taped off the closed Midas.

1:46 PM: “Possible explosive device” in the closed Midas. Arson and Bomb Squad will handle.