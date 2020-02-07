35TH/ALASKA/AVALON: What’s next

Here’s what’s happening next on the 35th/Alaska/Avalon repaving-and-more project, as announced today by SDOT:

Next week we will continue with demolition on the north half of SW Alaska St between 35th Ave SW and 36th Ave SW. Weather depending, as early as February 12 we anticipate beginning concrete pouring on 35th Ave SW and continuing onto SW Alaska St. This work will continue into the week of February 17. After completing the north side of SW Alaska St we will then move traffic to the north side and begin work on the south side of SW Alaska St as early as February 24. We anticipate work in this zone to take several weeks. Please note that this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. We will be sure to let you know if this work changes.

During construction, please expect left turns onto SW Alaska St from 35th Ave SW to be restricted to allow room for our crews to work safely and efficiently. Additionally, access to 36th Ave SW from SW Alaska St will remain restricted at the north end until concrete work is complete. Once complete, we will then close the south end of 36th Ave SW and SW Alaska St to demolish and rebuild the southern half of SW Alaska St.