10 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Bewick’s Wren, photographed by Anne de Vore

Welcome to pre-holiday Sunday. Calendar highlights for today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction, produce, meat, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and more! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

ALKI OYSTER FEST: Noon-5 pm at three Alki Beach venues – oysters, beverages, and live music; see the locations and lineups here. For tickets, go here.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: While you’re at Alki, visit the home of West Seattle’s history! Open noon-4 pm today. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

COLD CRASH’S OPENING DAY: Fourth opening of the week! The gluten-free commercial home-bassed brewery Cold Crash Brewing Co. opens its tasting room noon-5 pm today, as previewed here. (4507 48th SW)

FALL IN LOVE WITH 25 SEATTLE BIRDS: As previewed here, you are invited to Youngstown Cultural Arts Center 1-3 pm today to learn more about local birds. Free! (4408 Delridge Way SW)

JAMTIME: 1-4 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), live music! No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

LADIES ROCK CAMP WINTER ASSEMBLY: 4 pm at The Skylark, all ages – $10 adult admission, $5 youth. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BLUEGRASS JAM: 7 pm at Whisky West. 21+. (6451 California SW)

SILENT MOVIE WITH LIVE MUSIC: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall – program details and reservation info are in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley, 8 pm. 21+. (4509 California SW)