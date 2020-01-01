What you need to know on New Year’s Day 2020 in West Seattle

(Reader photo from Bruce)

Good morning and welcome to 2020. Notes for the holiday:

TRANSPORTATION INFO:

*Metro is on the Sunday schedule

*No Water Taxi service

*Sound Transit light rail and buses on the Sunday schedule

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on its regular weekday schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map

OTHER INFO:

*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – Wednesday pickups will happen Thursday; Thursday pickups on Friday, Friday pickups on Saturday

*Seattle Parks closures for today

*Seattle Public Libraries are closed today

*The Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center is closed today

*The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) is open this afternoon/evening – schedule here

NO CLOSED/OPEN LIST

*We’ve found that far fewer businesses close New Year’s Day than Thanksgiving/Christmas.

EVENTS TODAY

*Alki Polar Bear Swim, 10 am on the beach at 58th SW – here’s the announcement

*5K/10K walk + special Nia class … see our Holiday Guide.

If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips 24/7/365 – this year 366!)