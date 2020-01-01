What you need to know on New Year’s Day 2020 in West Seattle

Good morning and welcome to 2020. Notes for the holiday:
TRANSPORTATION INFO:
*Metro is on the Sunday schedule
*No Water Taxi service
*Sound Transit light rail and buses on the Sunday schedule
*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on its regular weekday schedule
*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations
*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map
OTHER INFO:
*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – Wednesday pickups will happen Thursday; Thursday pickups on Friday, Friday pickups on Saturday
*Seattle Parks closures for today
*Seattle Public Libraries are closed today
*The Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center is closed today
*The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) is open this afternoon/evening – schedule here
NO CLOSED/OPEN LIST
*We’ve found that far fewer businesses close New Year’s Day than Thanksgiving/Christmas.
EVENTS TODAY
*Alki Polar Bear Swim, 10 am on the beach at 58th SW – here’s the announcement
*5K/10K walk + special Nia class … see our Holiday Guide.
If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips 24/7/365 – this year 366!)
