SCHOOLS: No ‘between semesters’ day off next week

Calendar note: After today’s holiday, Seattle Public Schools are back in session until midwinter break February 17-21. Next week’s scheduled “day between semesters” (January 29th) is canceled to make up for the district’s “snow day” last Wednesday. If you’re directly connected to SPS, that’s probably old news, but for everyone else interested, it’s confirmed on the district’s updated list of this year’s key dates, which notes that if any other “snow days” happen, the designated makeup dates would extend the end of the school year, currently set for June 18th.