SATURDAY: Music from ‘Hamilton,’ a ferry ride away

Rise Up, the Hamilton Tribute Band! is coming to the Kay White Hall on Saturday (January 25th), 1 and 7 pm! Rise Up is an ensemble of top Seattle vocalists and musicians that performs the amazing music of “Hamilton,” a record-breaking Broadway musical and winner of 11 Tonys including Best Musical. It is a sweeping national cultural phenomenon with music that marries hip hop, R&B and Broadway.

Rise Up delivers a performance that captures all the sophistication, detail and emotion of the music of “Hamilton”. Rise Up has performed extensively in the Northwest, selling out venues including The Triple Door in Seattle, Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia, Rialto Theater in Tacoma, Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, and many others. Rise Up was named runner up for Best New Musical Act in Seattle Weekly’s Best of Seattle 2018. (Note: This is not a theatrical performance of the musical “Hamilton” but rather a live performance of the smash hit’s music.(

VCA Members – $24, Sr./Students – $26,

General Admission – $30, Premium Seats (first 2-3 rows) at $35

Tickets are available online.

Vashon Center for the Arts started more than 50 years ago, making it the oldest private non-profit community arts organization in the State of Washington! VCA is a one of a kind art center located on beautiful Vashon Island. A short 20 minute ferry ride away from West Seattle, it's home to The Kay White Hall – a 300 seat performance theater built in 2016 which attracts international, regional and local talent.

