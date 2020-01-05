Remembering Dorothy L. Nute, 1919-2020

The family of Dorothy Louise (Johns) Nute is sharing this remembrance with the community:

Dorothy was born to Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Emil & Ellen (Olson) Johns on July 10, 1919 in Seattle, Washington.

She lived her whole 100 years in West Seattle where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Jack, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Dorothy graduated with West Seattle High School’s Class of 1938. After graduating, she worked at Sears Roebuck & Company during the “Mail Order” days, and retired in 1981.

In 1940, she married the love of her life, “Jack” Nute. Dorothy & Jack were happily married for 45 wonderful years, until he preceded her in death in 1986. She is survived by their daughter, Ginny, and their sons, Bob, Bill, & John.

Dorothy also leaves her grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Heather, and several Step-Grandchildren; her great-grandchildren, Valery, Shelby, Mitchell, & Odessa; her nieces, Sue, Sally, & Diane; and many dear Family members & Friends to cherish her loving memory.

Selfless to a fault, Dorothy took care of her invalid Mother before her passing, as well as her Husband, who was later disabled by a stroke.

Everyone who knew Dorothy knew that she always put the well-being of others before her own. For that reason and countless more, she will always have a very special place in our hearts.

A Private Gathering in her honor was held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020.

Share your condolences & memories of Dorothy with Family & Friends for generations to come by visiting her online memorial page at www.EmmickFunerals.com/notices/Dorothy-Nute

Care & Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle