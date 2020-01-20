CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School Cheer headed to state again

(Photo courtesy WSHS Cheer)

For the second year in a row, the West Seattle High School cheerleaders are headed to state. They earned the spot by competing this past weekend in two divisions, taking first place in Coed Non-Tumbling – including the second-highest score in their division in the state -and second place in Coed Game Day. Last year, they placed third in state competition. This is the team’s their second year under the direction of head coach Jasmyne Everhart and co-coach Nadine Nguyen, and both years, their athletes have qualified for state. This year’s state championships are set for February 7-8 at Battle Ground High School in southwest Washington.