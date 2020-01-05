5 for your West Seattle Wednesday night!

(Harbor seal in Elliott Bay, photographed by David Hutchinson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BASKETBALL: Four high-school home games tonight, Seattle Lutheran HS hosting Evergreen Lutheran, girls at 6 and boys at 7:30 (4100 SW Genesee); Chief Sealth IHS girls hosting Bishop Blanchet at 7:30 (2600 SW Thistle); West Seattle HS girls hosting Cleveland at 7:30 (3000 California SW).

SPARK JOY WHILE DECLUTTERING: Tonight at The Kenney, you’re invited to a workshop teaching the KonMari method! 6 pm. Call to check if there’s still room. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: Rain or no rain, you gotta run, right? Do it with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), 6:15 pm. (2743 California SW)

PING PONG: Wednesday tournaments at Admiral Pub, 7 pm, prizes! (2306 California SW)

OPEN MIC: Find out why The Skylark calls this Seattle’s Best Open Mic. Sign up at 7:30 pm, performances start at 8:30.