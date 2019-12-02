WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tree thief, and 2 other notes

West Seattle Crime Watch miscellany tonight:

TREE THIEF: Got a call this evening from a Genesee Hill resident whose out-of-town visitors had a rude surprise. They bought a tree to take to Olympia and left it tied atop their car in the driveway overnight. This morning … no tree. Their saddened host wanted to warn everyone about this Grinchy theft.

TWO NOTES: We received a LOT of tips/questions about a full-code SPD response headed northbound around 6 pm. First – we wanted to thank everyone for the tips (text/voice 206-293-6302 any time) as that’s often how we get first word of something. But this time, we heard the dispatch, and as we told everyone who messaged us – it was called in as a possible burglary, west of The Junction, but turned out to be a a false alarm…. Right after that, an incident in The Junction was NOT a false alarm – a shoplifting suspect was caught and arrested near Junction TrueValue at 44th/Edmunds. No other details.