TRAFFIC ALERT: Preparation for weekend 35th/Alaska closure, with one change ‘as soon as tomorrow’

SDOT is reminding you about this weekend’s scheduled closure of the 35th/Alaska intersection, starting Friday night, and preparations including “closing the left-turn lane for people driving north on 35th Ave SW and turning onto SW Alaska St as soon as tomorrow (December 11).” Details:

35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St:​

To rebuild the concrete roadway, we will be restricting left turns onto SW Alaska St as soon as tomorrow, December 11. To reach SW Alaska St, please proceed north on 35th Ave SW and turn left at SW Avalon Way. Please note that this work is highly weather dependent and is subject to change if weather is wetter or colder than anticipated. Please expect:

​

No left turns from 35th Ave SW onto SW Alaska St​

This closure will be in place for several weeks​

People driving on SW Alaska St can turn right or left on to 35th Ave SW​

If you are driving north on 35th Ave SW, continue driving north and turn left onto SW Avalon Way, left onto Fauntleroy Way SW, and then a left onto SW Alaska St.​

​

Upcoming 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St Weekend Intersection Closures:​

To rebuild the concrete roadway, we will be closing the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St for up to 3 weekends:​

The first intersection closure is this weekend from Friday, December 13 at 7 PM to early on Monday, December 16 to allow us to conduct water utility improvements​

The second intersection closure is scheduled for the weekend of December 20; we will share more information through next week’s email updates and on our website.​

We plan to do this work over the weekend to minimize noise and traffic impacts as much as possible. Please note that this work is highly weather-dependent and is subject to change if weather is wetter or colder than anticipated.​

​

During these closures, please use the recommended, posted detour (see map below) or alternative forms of transportation, and do not use side streets and residential streets to avoid the closures. You can also expect:​

Coordination with King County Metro on bus stops and routes; check Metro Rider Alerts for the most up-to-date information​

Loud noise, dust and vibrations​

No parking signs at SW Snoqualmie St and 36th Ave SW to accommodate nearby businesses and local traffic​

35th Ave SW to be local access only from SW Edmunds St to SW Morgan St​

If you live on the east side of 35th Ave SW, you will only be able to turn left on to 35th Ave SW, south toward SW Morgan St​

If you live on the west side of 35th Ave SW, you will only be able to turn right on to 35th Ave SW, south towards SW Morgan St​

Uniformed police officers to be present to direct traffic​

If you live off 35th Ave SW between SW Morgan St and SW Alaska St, please be patient as you approach our Uniformed Police Officer at SW Morgan St. Inform them that you live in the area and they will allow local access to continue. We will be detouring all other traffic.​

​

Zone F (SW Alaska St from 35th Ave SW to 36th Ave SW):​

Tomorrow, we will close the south side of 36th Ave SW at SW Alaska St for a few days to complete water utility upgrades. As soon as next week, we will close the north side of 36th Ave SW at SW Alaska St for a few weeks to complete demolition and rebuilding the road. Please expect:​

loud noise, dust, and vibrations while we complete this work.​

36th Ave SW will be open during the weekend closures of the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St​

Temporary and intermittent driveway and alley closures​

Pedestrian access to all businesses and residence will be maintained​