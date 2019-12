(WSB photos)

For tonight’s West Seattle Christmas lights spotlight, we head back to the north half of the peninsula – Doug and Diane Hintz sent word of their display at 3403 SW Manning.

They’re on a corner, which means multiple sides to admire!

We’ll keep featuring lights nightly through Christmas – now just two weeks away – if you have a suggestion, whether your own display or one you’ve seen, let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! (Our archive of previously shown lights is here.)