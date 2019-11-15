FOLLOWUP: Lincoln Park south play area project delayed again



(WSB photo, July 2017)

It’s been two and a half years since Lincoln Park‘s south play area was closed for safety concerns – and the rebuild has been delayed again. We noticed that a new update on the project website says the project won’t be going out to bid until early next year:

This project has experienced some unforeseen delays. We anticipate the bid will be advertised in early 2020, with construction beginning in spring 2020.

We asked Seattle Parks for details on those delays, given that it’s already been almost two years since community design input for the project. Spokesperson Karen O’Connor replies, “Currently, Planning and Development has over six play area renovations going on across the city, and we’ve had to make some adjustments in our scheduling to ensure that all these projects can keep making progress.”