Dates set for 2020 ‘Bystander Intervention’ workshops in West Seattle

Just out of the WSB inbox:

Everyone wants to live in a hate-free neighborhood. What can you do to make it happen? This two-hour workshop is a great start!

Bystander Intervention Workshop: Help Make Your Neighborhood Hate-Free at Admiral United Church of Christ, 4320 SW Hill St, on Sunday, March 15 from 2-4.

Anti-Hate Alaska Junction, a local grassroots organisation, presents Bystander Intervention Workshop, which use interactive techniques to help attendees learn how to intervene in an aggressive or harassing interaction – protecting the target while not escalating the perpetrator.

Led by Reverend Andrew Conley-Holcom, this experience will increase your confidence about intervening when needed. You’ll learn to bypass your “flight or fight” reaction and bring calm and de-escalation skills if you witness a threatening interaction.

Training is free. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Email antihate3@gmail.com with your name and phone number. Walk-ins welcome. There will be 2 other Bystander Intervention Workshops in West Seattle in 2020: Sunday, May 17 and Sunday, September 13.