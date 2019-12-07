7 West Seattle Monday highlights

(Pine Siskin, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

It’s the second night of Hanukkah as well as Christmas Eve eve. From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

THE CHRISTMAS PEOPLE: First day at Alki Masonic Center, until 5 pm, working in the kitchen to put together holiday meals for those in need, as well as accepting donations of homemade cookies – also 9 am-5 pm tomorrow and Wednesday, with a free noon-4 pm buffet Wednesday for anyone who needs a holiday meal. Backstory here. (4736 40th SW)

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT THRIFTWAY: Lots of live music for shoppers at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) – Alex Baird noon-3 pm, Gary Benson 3:30-5:30 pm, We 3 Carolers 5:30-7:30 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

SANTA AT THRIFTWAY: One last chance for pics with Ol’ St. Nick, 2-5 pm at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) – then it’s back to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas Eve. (4201 SW Morgan)

LIBRARY LAB – ROBOTS! Drop in 4-7 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Here are your Monday night options:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP TODAY, TONIGHT, BEYOND … by browsing the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar!