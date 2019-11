From Billy:

My blueb1998 Audi A4 was stolen last night between the hours of 10:30 pm and this morning at 7 am. It was parked on the 7400 block of Fauntleroy Way SW by the Kenney retirement home. It has Washington plates, number ANB0031. It has a sun-faded GT sticker in the rear window and a Georgia Tech frame around the rear license plate.