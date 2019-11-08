TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; tunnel-tolling eve; Water Taxi notes …

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning! Lots of info to start with:

TUNNEL: This is your last toll-free Highway 99 tunnel day – tolling starts 5 am Saturday. … The north side of the tunnel, however, is scheduled to be closed 10 pm tonight to 8 am Saturday.

WATER TAXI: Two answers to reader questions – First, no Sunday runs for the Sounders‘ MLS Cup match; second, they’re hoping to have the Doc Maynard back on the run by next Tuesday – still waiting on a part for the Sally Fox.

HOLIDAY MONDAY: No Water Taxi service Monday, since it’s Veterans Day. No school; Metro buses will be on a “reduced weekday” schedule.