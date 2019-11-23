COUNTDOWN: What and who you’ll see at West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting

(WSB file photo)

Two weeks from tonight, you’re invited to the biggest event of the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays season … the Tree Lighting at Junction Plaza Park. The event will follow the format to which it changed last year – the lighting (6 pm Saturday, December 7th) will happen during a street-closed Night Market, with special musical performances throughout the afternoon and evening. From the West Seattle Junction Association, here’s the schedule, with West Seattle musician Brent Amaker emceeing:

4:00 PM Mode Music Studios

4:20 PM Endolyne Children’s Choir

4:45 PM School of Rock West Seattle

5:15 PM The Not-Its!

6:00 PM Santa and Jack Menashe light the tree!

The Night Market, on SW Alaska adjacent to the park, will start at 3 pm. But come to The Junction early and shop the year-round merchants; stay for dinner and/or drinks afterward!