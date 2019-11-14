CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: HPIC’s happy hundredth on Saturday

The folks at Highland Park Improvement Club know how to have fun – it’s the neighborhood community center with events from a monthly pop-up bar party to an annual noisemaking New Year’s Eve parade. And they are excited to be getting ready for a really big event – HPIC’s centennial celebration this Saturday. What you see above is one of the games you’ll be able to play at the party. It won’t be a pretentious past-centric sitdown … but rather an 11 am-3 pm open house (with a few “short talks” at 1 pm) with lots to see and do. HPIC has been counting down all year, with each monthly first-Friday Corner Bar event celebrating a specific decade. Those banners will be on display, along with other items from HPIC’s history. No admission charge. Just bring yourself, your family, friends, neighbors, and help HPIC honor the past while looking to its future. HPIC is at 1116 SW Holden.