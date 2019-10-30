WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Skeleton Theatre returns

Since 2006, a spirited group of residents and friends has transformed a yard in southeast Admiral into the stage for Skeleton Theatre, a multimedia extravaganza starring animatronic skeletons. They’re at it again for Halloween 2019, bringing back their space epic “Ulna 13.” Skeleton Theatre tends to be more goofy than spooky, so it’s safe even for the easily scared. Just look and listen for the crowd at 36th/Hanford [map] Halloween night and Friday (November 1st), a free 20-minute show running continuously 6-9 pm both nights.