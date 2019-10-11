READER REPORT: Harassed on a West Seattle street

From Emily:

I’m reaching out to spread awareness of women pairing in two or more to diffuse potential threats of sexual harassment and assault.

I was an eyewitness today to an incident in the neighborhood of 40th and Edmunds where a young professional woman was the victim of sexual harassment. In said incident the woman was approached from behind and “sniffed” by a stranger, old white male in mid-70s, over 6ft tall. He said something along the lines of “I’ll be coming back for more” and stood within inches, again approaching the young woman from behind. Understandably, she was so startled she couldn’t respond or react.

Myself and another young woman immediately started screaming at the man. I raised my hands at him and yelled “what is your problem?” We both began yelling that sniffing someone was outrageous and absolutely inappropriate behavior. We reminded him it was 2019 and the other woman remarked “would you do that to your daughter?” The old man walked away and then returned to make more comments at us for “bullying him” and forcing him to “feel bad” for his actions. We demanded he apologize to the young woman that he harassed and grossly invaded her personal space and privacy. He backed down and shrugged his shoulders and walked away seeming defeated. He yelled a half-winded apology to the female and left the area.

I hope this is helpful to other woman in similar situations. I truly believe power in numbers came into play here and it was just two against one. I want to spread awareness that sexual harassment is always prevalent, it doesn’t cease even in the current Me Too Movement. Something disturbing about this encounter was that the old man knew he was in the wrong and still walked the line of perversion, daring to see if anyone would object. I encourage other ladies to stick together, even if it’s a stranger, your power will be immeasurable. I’m especially saying this to women who understandably feel like they can’t stand up for themselves in the moment of said harassment or assault. This should add a level of responsibility and accountability for one another that can only grow in years to come.