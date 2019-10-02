HALLOWEEN 2019: New date for Admiral District trick-or-treating

Four weeks from today, trick-or-treaters are invited to visit Admiral District businesses. That’s the day before Halloween, as just announced:

Admiral District merchants of West Seattle are proud to announce the return of the annual “Trick-or-Treating” event for 2019. The Admiral District “Trick or Treating” event will occur on Wednesday, October 30th this year, 3 pm-6 pm. The event has been moved to the day prior to Halloween to make it easier for kids to participate who receive “early release” on Wednesday. This longstanding Admiral neighborhood tradition has grown in popularity each year, and continues to be a West Seattle family favorite.

Trick or treating in the Admiral District is 100% volunteer supported by the businesses operating near the intersection of Admiral and California Ave SW. Each year, local businesses give back to the community by providing a safe place for families to enjoy the holiday. Find your favorite costume, grab the kids, and come out to join in on this popular West Seattle event!

If you are interested in finding out whether a specific business in your area will be participating, stop by in advance, or give them a call. This event is well attended and most Admiral area store fronts take part in the fun. On the day of the event, simply look for the attached sign in business windows, and stroll through the Admiral District with family and friends.