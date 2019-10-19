FOOTBALL: This weekend’s high-school scores

Three local high-school football scores to report. The weekend began with Chief Sealth International High School playing at Bainbridge Island Friday night; the Seahawks lost 10-7 … West Seattle High School played this afternoon at Sehome in Bellingham, losing 40-0 … Seattle Lutheran High School was home at West Seattle Stadium today vs. Quilcene, losing 56-8.

NEXT WEEKEND: Friday (October 25th), WSHS is home at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) vs. Sammamish, 7 pm … CSIHS plays Roosevelt at Memorial Stadium downtown, 7:45 pm … Saturday (October 26th), SLHS‘s homecoming game is at WS Stadium (4432 35th SW) vs. Rainier Christian, 1 pm.