BIZNOTE: StarCycle sets opening date in West Seattle Junction

Six months ago, we reported that StarCycle was coming to the Adell Apartments building at 4532 42nd SW. Their grand-opening is set for later this month – here’s the announcement:

Indoor cycling franchise StarCycle is coming to West Seattle! To celebrate the new studio, they’ll be hosting five days of free classes for their grand opening weekend from October 30 to November 3.

StarCycle is the fastest growing cycling franchise on the West Coast, and offers 45-minute beat-driven, cardio rides in the dark. The candlelit rooms are technology-free to provide a meditative 45-minute retreat for an intimate group of 25 riders.

To reserve a spot at one of the free classes, view the schedule here and sign up for the class of your choosing. .

Guests should wear comfortable athletic clothing for riding on the bikes. StarCycle will provide the appropriate shoes for you to maximize your ride and your StarCycle instructor will take great care of you during class – no experience necessary!