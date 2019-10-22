BIZNOTE: Row House opens Thursday

Six months after first word that the Row House was on the way to the AJ Apartments building at 42nd/Oregon, it’s about to open. We stopped by this afternoon for a peek inside. The newest branch of the nationwide indoor-rowing chain will “soft open” on Thursday with the first of a few days of free classes. They’re also having an open house 4-7 pm on Saturday (October 26th).

P.S. The Row House is among the businesses offering activities at Sunday’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, so look for their booth on California between Edmunds and Alaska 10 am-2 pm that day.