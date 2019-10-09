9 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(White-throated Sparrow, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via WSB’s Flickr group)

Welcome to Sunday! First, a traffic reminder:

TUNNEL/99: NB 99 from the West Seattle Bridge to the north end of the tunnel is scheduled to remain closed today. The closure is expected to end by 4 am Monday; as always, we’re monitoring and will publish an update if it ends early.

Now, today’s highlights:

OKTOBERFEST 5K: Free run-walk from Ounces. Just be there to join! 9 am start. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP: 10 am-4 pm, second day to shop skis, snowboards, other gear at the West Seattle VFW. (3601 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE OKTOBERFEST: 10 am-8 pm at Ounces, last of three days. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Freshness in the street in the heart of The Junction, 10 am-2 pm. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

FRESH HOP FEST: Noon-11 pm at Best of Hands Barrelhouse:

All weekend long during normal business hours we’ll be pouring all four of our fresh hop ales as well as a select few from some of our friends. Vote on your house favorites (excludes guest taps) for a chance to win some brewery swag!

(7500 35th SW)

‘IDOLATRY OF WHITENESS’: 6-session course starts at Admiral Congregational Church, 1 pm – details in our calendar listing. (4320 SW Hill)

MUSICAL BENEFIT FOR WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor): “An afternoon of classical guitar featuring 3 world class musicians – Elizabeth Brown, Jessica Papkoff, and Michael Partington.” Bring cash and/or nonperishable food donations. (5612 California SW)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 3 pm matinée at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), “Sunset Baby” by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton. Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

YADA YADA BLUES BAND: Surprise 6 pm early show at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)