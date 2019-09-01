FILMMAKERS: You’re invited to be part of a film festival in West Seattle!

Another first-of-its-kind event is coming up in West Seattle – welcoming participants! From 2 Fingers Social in South Delridge:

2 Fingers Social presents The Inaugural PNW Film Festival 2019

Now accepting submissions in the genres of Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, Fantasy

How to Submit:

Send your film/video (up to 30 minutes long) to 2fingerssocial@gmail.com. Subject line: “PNWFilmFest2019”

Those selected will be invited to show their film at 2 Fingers Social on the evenings of Oct 21st/Oct 22nd

Prizes and awards will be given!

Submission deadline: October 5, 2019