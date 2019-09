Pavement isn’t the only thing changing at Avalon/Yancy – the storage and mailbox business that was Stor-More (WSB sponsor) is now LifeStorage, which has facilities in 29 states. We’re told LifeStorage has bought all three Stor-Mores in the region including Burien and Auburn. Thanks to the tipster who noticed the new signage this morning; the big street sign isn’t expected to be swapped out, however, for a few months.