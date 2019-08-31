YOU’RE INVITED! First annual Westside Golf Tournament to benefit school playfield project

Four weeks from today, you’re invited to a golf tournament to raise money for a project to expand the usability of West Seattle High School‘s south playfield by student athletes. First, some background:

West Seattle is growing! More people using the parks has shrunk access by WSHS student athletes. Seattle Public Schools has a joint-use agreement with the Parks department that limits WSHS access in favor of groups who rent Parks fields (such as Hiawatha). Baseball practices for example used to be 3+ hours; today they are less than 2 hours as non WSHS sports teams claim the field.

In 2017 a group of WSHS parents, booster, coaches, and administrators began a campaign to expand field access by installing artificial turf, covered batting cages, fencing, and other athletic training resources on the West Seattle High School south play field — at one time a parking lot and also a dog park. Our growing movement has achieved great progress — individual matching donors have stepped up, Seattle voters approved the BEX V levy, and a growing alumni network is beginning to engage.

The South Playfield Athletic Resources and Cages (SPARC) project will benefit all WSHS students through enhanced PE curriculum and access by all sports teams. This project will provide a turf practice area, covered cages and equipment for all teams at WSHS, benefiting players of all abilities and across all athletics. Proceeds from the Westside Golf Tournament will go toward the construction of SPARC. Investing in this infrastructure project today benefits the community of kids today and the high schoolers of tomorrow.