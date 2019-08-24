West Seattle teen on 138-mile run this weekend

(Photo: 1iOpen Productions)

A West Seattle teenager is attempting an endurance feat right now on the Olympic Peninsula. Sent on behalf of Riley Nachtrieb by her family:

West Seattle High School senior and Cross Country co-captain Riley Nachtrieb is running The Olympic Discovery Trail to set the first recorded FKT (Fastest Known Time) on Saturday, August 24th.

The trail is 138.5 miles spanning from Port Townsend to La Push. Riley is aiming to complete it under 45 hrs solo, supported by her family. This is not a race; there is no competition or award for completion. It is just her and her personal motivation as a new ultra-distance runner. Riley said, “I know I sound crazy, but I am very curious and want to understand how far we can actually push ourselves and where the mind goes to during a long duration like this attempt. Comfort is within the state of being uncomfortable.”

She recently completed a 27-mile trail run on the Tiger Mountain loop, with WSHS Cross Country teammates Tao Norsen and Addy Nachtrieb. This is a big step for her; however, she has been running for 4 years, and says, “After 20 miles, the pain is all the same. It just lasts longer. It’s the mental pain I’ve never met before at this distance.”

You can follow her on her Instagram (@rileyknachtrieb) for live updates on her Instagram Story!