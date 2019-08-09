SATURDAY: Backpack giveaway @ Delridge Day!

(WSB photo from 2017 Delridge Day)

If you have elementary-, middle-, and/or high-school students in your family and they need backpacks for school, you’ll want to visit tomorrow’s Delridge Day festival. While supplies last, at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), Eastridge Church will be on site giving away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of Delridge Day. No pre-registration or proof of need required; it’s the eighth year the church – also known for its pre-Thanksgiving turkey giveaway – has done this. The festival’s happening in and around the center 11 am-3 pm tomorrow; see this preview for more about what’s planned.