Remembering Mary V. Andersen, 1942-2019

Family and friends have said goodbye to Mary V. Andersen. Here’s the remembrance that is being shared with her community:

Mary Virginia Andersen

May 3, 1942- August 1, 2019

Mary Virginia Andersen was born May 3rd, 1942, to Muriel and Donald Powell in Aberdeen, WA. She is survived by one sister, Anne Reed, son Tyler Worley, daughter Kim [Mike] Bartlett and three grandsons, Brian Bartlett, Christopher Worley and Roscoe Worley. She was preceded in death by her son Adam Worley.

Mary attended Beauty School at an early age in Hoquiam, WA. She loved living and working in West Seattle during her entire life. She had many good friends aiding her needs through her long battle with cancer. We will all miss her, but as she phrased, “I will see you on the other side.”

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Emerald City Kitty Harbor, 3422 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126