PRIMARY ELECTION 2019: Final results, and what’s next

Two weeks after voting ended in the 2019 primary, the final results have been certified. In the three races that were local to our area:

Seattle City Council District 1 – 40.42% turnout – 27,528 voters out of 68,102 registered

Lisa Herbold – 13,405 – 50.62%

Phil Tavel – 8,558 – 32.32%

Brendan Kolding – 4,435 – 16.75%

King County Council District 8 – 35.86% turnout – 53,813 voters out of 150,071 registered

Joe McDermott – 41,743 – 83.89%

Michael Robert Neher – 5,487 – 11.03%

Goodspaceguy – 2,250 – 4.52%

Seattle School Board District 6 – 40.59% turnout – 27,228 voters of 67,088 registered

Leslie S. Harris – 12,580 – 54.56%

Molly E. Mitchell – 7,872 – 34.14%

Crystal S. Liston – 2,390 – 10.36%

The top two in each race advance to the general election, with voting ending on November 5th. The first candidate forum in West Seattle that we’ve heard of so far is for City Council District 1, Saturday, September 14th, 6:30 pm at the Duwamish Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW), presented by the D-1 Community Network. (Planning a forum or debate, or non-fundraiser candidate meet-and-greet? Please let us know ASAP – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)