Lucha Libre returning to South Park

(WSB photo, July 2018)

It’s not summer without a Lucha Libre (Mexican-style masked wrestling) show in South Park, and this year’s date has finally been announced: 3-5 pm Saturday, August 31st. If you’ve never seen Lucha Libre, it’s more theater than sports, with costumes, characters, and plotlines (heroes vs. villains). It’ll be part of a daylong open-air market festival (noon-8 pm), with vendors and other entertainment, at the future home of South Park Plaza, on the west side of the 14th Avenue South/Dallas intersection just before the South Park Bridge.