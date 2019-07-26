YOU CAN HELP! West Seattle VFW ‘Refresh’ tomorrow

Another Saturday preview: Just last summer, West Seattle’s VFW post celebrated its centennial. This year, it’s getting a little community help in sprucing up its headquarters (3601 SW Alaska). The more help, the better, if you can donate some time between 10 am and 4 pm tomorrow (Saturday, July 27th). Besides serving local veterans, the building also hosts community events. Just show up! If you have questions, contact info’s in our calendar listing for the event.
West Seattle, Washington
26 Friday
| 0 COMMENTS