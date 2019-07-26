YOU CAN HELP! West Seattle VFW ‘Refresh’ tomorrow

Another Saturday preview: Just last summer, West Seattle’s VFW post celebrated its centennial. This year, it’s getting a little community help in sprucing up its headquarters (3601 SW Alaska). The more help, the better, if you can donate some time between 10 am and 4 pm tomorrow (Saturday, July 27th). Besides serving local veterans, the building also hosts community events. Just show up! If you have questions, contact info’s in our calendar listing for the event.