West Seattle weekend scene: Shakespeare in High Point Commons Park

Thanks to Judy Waring for the photo! That’s from last night’s “Backyard Bard” edition of condensed Shakespeare at High Point Commons Park, courtesy of GreenStage. After “Merry Wives of Windsor” last night, tonight it’s an hourlong edition of “Measure for Measure,” also at High Point Commons Park (right behind Neighborhood House at 6400 SW Sylvan Way), 7 pm, free. Judy advises, “Easy parking nearby, not crowded, bring cushion for sitting on a rock or a lawn chair for tonight’s play.” GreenStage has other performances – both “Backyard Bard” and full length – coming up this month and next at other West Seattle parks; we have them all in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and you can check out the GreenStage website too.