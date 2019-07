UPDATE: Yes, that was an earthquake. Second-strongest since Nisqually

3:05 AM: Texters reported feeling an earthquake, and indeed there was one, 4.7 magnitude - here's the map. Epicenter was east of Everett. If you felt it, you can tell the USGS about it here. 3:17 AM: The USGS has revised the magnitude of the 2:51 am quake to 4.4. 3:25 AM: 4.4 isn't huge but certainl...