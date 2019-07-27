West Seattle, Washington

27 Saturday

HAPPENING NOW: DAV Chapter 23 hosting first Black Veterans Appreciation/Celebration

July 27, 2019 11:44 am
Just under way at Disabled American Veterans Chapter 23 (4847 Delridge Way SW), an all-day event that all are welcome to drop in on, however much or little time you have: The chapter is hosting its first Black Veterans Appreciation/Celebration event. Above, after chapter Commander Ron Bryant and Adjutant Kameko Thomas welcomed attendees, they presented an award to Frankie Manning, a U.S. Army veteran who is former Chief of Nursing at the regional VA hospital. Two U.S. House members are present too – Rep. Suzan DelBene and Rep. Adam Smith. Schedule information for the rest of the day is in our preview. We’ll add video and more photos later.

