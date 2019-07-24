Delridge DAV chapter to host Pacific Northwest Black Veterans Appreciation/Celebration on Saturday

(File photo)

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 23, based at 4857 Delridge Way SW, will host a first-of-its-kind all-day event this Saturday. In case you haven’t already seen it in our event calendar, here’s the announcement:

The West Seattle Chapter of Disabled American Veterans will be hosting its inaugural Pacific Northwest Black Veterans Appreciation and Celebration July 27, 11 am-5 pm, at its headquarters, located at 4857 Delridge Way SW.

DAV created the event to honor the unique sacrifices and contributions made by our nation’s nearly three million Black Veterans – sacrifices that have often either been completely minimized, or have gone completely overlooked.

The event will include presentations from organizations that serve area veterans, a storytelling block featuring narratives of Black Veterans past and present, and panel discussions focusing on how to best help Black Veterans struggling with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, and the role arts and creativity play in the healing of trauma.

During the Celebration, Chapter 23 will also present its first Distinguished Veterans Service Award to Mrs. Frankie Manning, former Chief of Nursing at VA Puget Sound Health Care System, and founder of the first minority veterans program launched at the hospital.

“The Pacific Northwest Black Veterans Appreciation and Celebration is the result of our yearly lobbying efforts in Washington, D.C., and is emblematic of what DAV means when we say we’re all about ‘serving the men and women who’ve served’,” said Ron Bryant, Commander, DAV Chapter 23.

He continued, “With support from our local Congressman, Adam Smith – a man with a proven track record of supporting our military, and of supporting our veterans – we wanted to use our platform as the most diverse DAV chapter in Washington State to help shine a light on those who feel their service to this country remains unappreciated.”

Commander Bryant concluded, “It is an honor to be able to do this for them.”

Entertainment will be provided by DJ TopSpin. A catered lunch – free of charge – will be provided by Chef Tarik Abdullah.

The event is free, and is open to the public.