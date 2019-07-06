6 for your West Seattle Monday

(Another leucistic bird – this time a hummingbird, photographed in the Junction area by Lisa Shaw)

Highlights as the week begins:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Wading-pool weather continues! Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

LOW-LOW TIDE: All week, you have another chance for daytime shore exploration at low-low tide, starting today with -1.5 feet at 9:22 am.

SOUND STEPS WALK: Weekly 10 am walk in Lincoln Park. Meet at center of north parking lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BUG CLUB: Weeklong youth program at High Point Library, for ages 11-14, 2:30 pm. Free but preregistration required, so check with the library to see if there’s room left. (3411 SW Raymond)

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES’ FORUM: Still deciding who to support for City Council District 1? Tonight you can see the three candidates side by side one more time before voting ends on August 6th. The League of Women Voters is presenting the forum at West Seattle (Admiral) Library; doors open at 5:30, forum at 6 pm. (2306 42nd SW)

HIGHLINE BEARS: Just a few moe chances this summer for you to see the Bears play at home at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center! 6:35 pm home game vs. the Northwest Reign. (1321 SW 102nd)