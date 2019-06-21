West Seattle Friday: Soccer, sunset, square dancing, more as summer starts!

(Last sunset of spring, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Summer is officially here! Some options for what to do with the first afternoon/evening:

PRIDE MONTH PARTY AT SANISLO ELEMENTARY: 2:30-6:30 pm, the community’s invited to celebrate, with events including a parade around the playground! (1812 SW Myrtle)

SUMMER SOLSTICE HAPPY HOUR & MORE: 4-7 pm, stop by Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) for a happy hour celebrating the start of summer and raising money to fight Alzheimer’s. Food – with cookbook author Kim O’Donnel – and beverages, and more – details here.(4540 California SW)

SOCCER TRAINING FUNDRAISER: Two sessions – train with Highline Premier FC players, including a team that’s headed to nationals, and help them raise money for the trip!

Come and train with some of the best young soccer players in the state and join the HPFC Eagles 02’s for one night of soccer fun! All proceeds support the team’s travel to National

Premier League Nationals in Colorado next month! Boys & girls ages 5-6: check-in at 5 pm, $15 per player, games and skill-building drills 5:15-6:15 pm Girls 7+: check-in at 6:15 pm, $25 per player, training session 6:30-8 pm

At Walt Hundley Playfield. (34th/Myrtle)

COMMUNITY SQUARE DANCE: 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church. Admission includes dessert and beverage. (9140 California SW)

SIGGIE THE VINTAGE MAN: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

SUMMER SOLSTICE SUNSET WATCH: Join NASA Solar System Ambassador Alice Enevoldsen at Solstice Park for the quarterly change-of-seasons sunset watch! Sunset’s around 9 but Alice will be there starting at 8:30. Upslope from the tennis courts and P-Patch. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

INDIE ROCK: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern – The Black Planes, Runaway Satellite, The Cells. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THERE’S MORE! See it all on our complete calendar.