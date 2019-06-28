NEW PARK: Next chance to see what’s planned for 48th/Charlestown

(WSB file photo, future park site at 48th/Charlestown)

Next step in the plan for another of West Seattle’s new parks – ice cream and design opinions! As announced by the city:

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the community to a fun evening at 48th Ave SW and SW Charlestown St. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Please join us for ice cream and an opportunity to review the preferred design for the new park at 48th Ave. SW and SW Charlestown St. in West Seattle.

Community involvement has been essential in developing the new open space. SPR and the design consultant have been hard at work incorporating your input from the open house, community meeting, and on-line survey to create a preferred design for the site. We are excited to share the design with the community at this last public meeting. Please stop by to take a look and provide final design input.

SPR purchased the .33-acre site at 48th Ave. SW and SW Charlestown St. in 2014 to provide the community more open space. The design of the park will incorporate accessibility features in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and low-impact, passive recreation features with impervious surface of the park site limited to 15% or less to minimize the effect of water run-off. We anticipate park construction in 2020.