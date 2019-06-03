BIZNOTE: Harry’s Beach House update

Four months after first word that Harry’s Beach House was on its way to the ex-Tully’s at 2676 Alki SW, we spotted crews at work this afternoon, so we stopped in to ask for an update. Proprietor Julian Hagood – known for Harry’s Fine Foods on Capitol Hill – was there, with family members too. He’s currently hoping to be open “late July, early August” but says the biggest bottleneck is a challenge faced by so many projects: The slow-moving permit system.