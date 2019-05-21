West Seattle Tuesday: Dine out; listen up; talk with police…

(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE OUT FOR SANISLO AND FAIRMOUNT PARK ELEMENTARIES: All day at Beer Star and 5-8 pm at Li’l Woody’s and Southside Pizza next door in downtown White Center, part of the proceeds go to support Sanislo and Fairmount Park Elementaries. (16th SW/SW 98th)

DINE OUT (OR ORDER IN) FOR MADISON MUSIC: 4-10 pm at Mioposto Admiral, a portion of the proceeds – whether you dine there or order for pickup or delivery – will go to the Madison Middle School music program. (2139 California SW)

PICKUP ULTIMATE: 6:30 pm at Fairmount Playfield, drop in to play with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family. “Invite your family and friends for casual ultimate.” (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TALK WITH POLICE: Have a concern or question for Southwest Precinct police? Their briefing and Q&A are always a major part of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council community meeting, 7 pm at the precinct. Also featuring a special guest from the Seattle Fire Department, talking about the low-acuity-alarm program. (2300 SW Webster)

‘ARTIFISHAL’: Free film screening at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor), 7 pm:

ArtiFishal is a film about people, rivers, and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide toward extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature.

Check with the shop to see if there’s room if you haven’t RSVP’d already. (4502 42nd SW)

UNPLUGGED, A MUSICAL GATHERING: Informal acoustic jam at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

JAZZ OPEN MIC: At The Skylark, 8-10 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

PARLIAMENTALITY PRESENTS: 9 pm jam session at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AND MUCH MORE … all on our full calendar!