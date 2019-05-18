West Seattle Bee Festival and 14 more Saturday highlights

(Canada Goose and gosling, photographed along Harbor SW by David Hutchinson)

Welcome to the weekend!

TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: It’s now the second month of the season for weekly Tai Chi at Alki, 9 am, with Caylen Storm, by Statue of Liberty Plaza. More info here. (2701 Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE BEE FESTIVAL: Start as early as 9 am self-led Honey Run around High Point Commons Park, 10 am vendor fair, Urban Survival Skills Fair, activities, more, including 11:30 am participatory parade. Full schedule here. Free and fun until 2 pm. In and around the park, Lanham Place SW, High Point Neighborhood House. Check back for our as-it-happens coverage. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

PEONY AND BAMBOO FESTIVAL: 10 am-4 pm at Seattle Chinese Garden today and tomorrow. 11 am today, a highlight – the “thundering drums and energetic lion dancers of Northwest Wushu and Martial Arts.”

More info here. The garden is on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Beach-walking opportunity! It’s out to -1.7 feet at 11:23 am.

WEST SEATTLE 5K REGISTRATION/PACKET PICKUP: Noon-6 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), you can register for Sunday’s West Seattle 5K (co-sponsored by WSB) if you’re not already signed up; if you are, you can pick up your packet – bib, T-shirt, chip. (2743 California SW)

BE AN EAGLE FOR THE DAY! The West Seattle Eagles are opening their Junction HQ for the day, starting at noon, so you can see what it’s like to be an Eagle for the day. No cost, no membership required, just stop in. (4426 California SW)

COLMAN POOL’S 2ND PRESEASON WEEKEND: Noon-7 pm, go swimming in West Seattle’s only outdoor saltwater at-the-beach pool! On the shore at Lincoln Park. See the schedule here. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY SPRING RELEASE: 1-7 pm, second day of the spring-release tastings and sales at Northwest Wine Academy on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. More info here.. (6000 16th SW)

KENYON HALL IN THE AFTERNOON: This is at 4 pm:

Recently Kenyon Hall received a gift of a beautiful 1929 Steinway grand piano, and word of its quality has reached the classical community. This Saturday afternoon performance features selections by Beethoven, Schubert, Poulenc, Copland, Debussy, and Sondheim, performed by flutist Libby Gray, soprano Lin Chen, and pianist Lucy Wenger.

Our calendar listing has info on how to get tickets/reservations. (7904 35th SW)

PAELLA AND BEER: Special event at Ounces! 5-7 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

HIGHLAND PARK UNCORKED: The Highland Park Improvement Club centennial celebration continues, and tonight’s wine celebration Uncorked is sold out! So we’re just mentioning it as a reminder if you DO have tickets. 5:30 pm happy hour starts it off. (1116 SW Holden)

‘MAD HATTER’ RAINBOW BINGO: Dinner and bingo at the South Park Senior Center, $20 in advance online, $25 at the door. 7 pm. 21+. Bring cash for cards and drinks. (8201 10th Ave. S.)

‘OFFICE HOUR’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm curtain for Julia Cho‘s drama at ArtsWest; tickets available online here. (4711 California SW)

THE ESOTERICS IN CONCERT: 8 pm, “Inclusivity” is the theme, at Holy Rosary. Tickets available online. (42nd/Genesee)

‘GARAGE ROCK AND PSYCHEDELIA’: That’s what you’ll get at Parliament Tavern tonight starting at 9, with The Sinister Six, The Vashon Seed, Low Hums. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE! See the full lineup for today/tonight/beyond on our complete calendar.