Got a question for the mayor?

Mayor Jenny Durkan is visiting nearby South Park for a town-hall-style meeting this Thursday, around 6:20 pm after a pop-up city resource fair starting around 5:45 pm. The event set for the SP Community Center (8319 8th Ave. S.) was just announced today, according to South Park reps at tonight’s District 1 Community Network meeting in West Seattle. The announcement says the departments to be represented include Finance and Administrative Services, Office of Economic Development, Seattle Police Department, Parks and Recreation, Human Services Department, Department of Neighborhoods, Department of Transportation, Seattle Public Utilities, Office of Planning and Community Development, Office of Housing, and Seattle Fire Department.