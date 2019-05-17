CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Convicted rapist Chayce Hanson sentenced

A little over a month ago, a King County Superior Court jury found 43-year-old Chayce Hanson guilty of five felonies including rape and witness tampering. Today, Hanson was sentenced to 25 years in prison – 304 months, including a 24-month “enhancement” for committing assault with sexual motivation. The victim, also a West Seattle resident, was an acquaintance; the jury found Hanson guilty of vehicular assault for getting into a crash that left her seriously hurt, and then raping her while she was in such bad shape she couldn’t even yell for help. He was convicted of witness tampering for later trying to get her to sign a document saying he had not raped her. The 25-year sentence is at the upper range of what the prosecution recommended for Hanson, who has served time in prison before, for killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in Renton in 2000; that case gained added notoriety because a state Supreme Court ruling known as the “Andress decision” overturned murder convictions including his. He then pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He has been in jail more than two years already this time, arrested in April 2017, and that will be credited toward his sentence.