CONGRATULATIONS! 4 more West Seattle HS athletes make college commitments

The Wildcats continue to roar into college athletics. The latest examples gathered Wednesday afternoon at West Seattle High School to ceremonially sign letters of intent: Above, from left, cheerleader Jake Webley is going to Gonzaga University, basketball player Jayla Wilson is going to Multnomah University, her basketball teammate Jasmine Gayles is going to the University of Northern Colorado, and volleyball player Tyler Donlan is headed for Bellevue College. Family members and coaches were of course there to cheer them on:

You can cheer for them and their classmates at 8 pm June 13th – that’s the WSHS commencement ceremony at Southwest Athletic Complex.