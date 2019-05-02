2 West Seattle pool reminders as record warmth approaches



(Colman Pool, photographed in 2017 by Long Bach Nguyen)

With temperatures expected to set records – in the 80s – for the next few days, you might be thinking about swimming. If you don’t have a membership to one of the local fitness facilities with pools, here’s a reminder about changes at West Seattle’s two city-owned pools: Outdoor Colman Pool at Lincoln Park opens early this year, with this Saturday and Sunday (May 11-12) set as its first postseason weekend; here’s the backstory. Indoor Southwest Pool, though, is closed for maintenance and not expected to reopen until late May. P.S. There’s one more public option not too far away – Evergreen Pool in White Center (606 SW 116th).