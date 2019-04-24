WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Chief Sealth IHS’s visitors from China

Thanks to Chief Sealth International High School teacher Joshua Hansell for the photo – the group is from Chongqing Nankai School, Sealth’s sister school in China, shown on the Boeing factory tour in Mukilteo. The teacher explains, “Every other year Nankai spends 2 weeks at Sealth, and every other year Sealth students spend 2 weeks at Nankai in Chongqing, China.” They are here through Saturday, he adds: “10 students and two chaperones – one administrator and one international department secretary. The students are all basically HS sophomores – 15 or 16 years old. Every other day we take them on a field trip – downtown Seattle, Boeing Factory, Rattlesnake Ridge hike, City Hall, etc. Then every other day they’re shadowing Sealth students at school.”